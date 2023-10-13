Hip Hop

San Francisco event to celebrate 50 years of hip-hop

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Oakland's Mistah F.A.B started the "Dope Era" brand in the city he was born and raised.

The rapper and entrepreneur is well known for all of his community work in his hometown.

Mistah F.A.B's music career gained quick popularity during the Bay Area's "hyphy" movement. He will be featured in NBC Bay Area News at 6 p.m. as part of our coverage to celebrate 50 years of hip-hop.

To also salute hip-hop's 50 years, independent record label Empire will throw a big concert on Sunday in San Francisco, the city where it was founded.

Empire
Empire will host a 50 years of hip-hop celebration in San Francisco.

Empire was founded by Bay Area native Ghazi in 2010.

Tina Davis, the company's president a Vallejo native, said they are expecting 1,5000 people at the rooftop concert.

Empire salutes 50 years of hip-hop from 12 to 6 p.m. Sunday at SVN West. It will be hosted by Too Short, Sway Calloway, and Chuy Gomez.

For more information about the event and to purchase tickets, click here.

