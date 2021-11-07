Historic Mission Vandalized in Fremont

At Mission San Jose in Fremont, there’s still a lot of work to be done after vandals struck early Friday morning.

“At around 3 a.m. on Friday, we got vandalized by a group of people they came in and left the graffiti on this building,” said business manager Christine Gates. “And also, they through a bright red paint on Junipero statue and also left a banner in front of the church.”

Paint was later cleaned up on the statue. But graffiti reading “land back” and “ohlone land” or “colonizer” remained.

Gates told NBC Bay Area that it’s upsetting and revealed why some of the graffiti hasn’t been painted over yet.

“It’s very sad and upsetting the damage is pretty big this is an adobe building that’s not easy to clean up we have to get professional who can work with the material very specific to adobe,” she said.

The history of California’s missions and Junipero Serra have come under intense scrutiny and criticism recently.

It’s not the first time there has been graffiti in the area.

There are security cameras in the building and police are investigating the case.