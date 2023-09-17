Hayward

Hit-and-run collision in Hayward leaves 1 dead

The collision involved three cars, with one driver fleeing before police arrived

By NBC Bay Area staff

A hit-and-run involving three cars left one person dead in Hayward early Sunday morning, according to police. 

It happened sometime before 12:47 a.m. on the 27000 block of Huntwood Avenue, the Hayward Police Department said. 

Officers arrived to find two cars still on-site. The driver of the first car and the passenger in the second car were both uninjured, police said. The driver of the second car was unconscious and later died. 

Hayward Sep 8

Family, friends demand justice after cyclist killed in Hayward hit-and-run crash

Hayward Sep 7

Hayward police fatally shoot man who investigators say pointed BB gun at officers

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Hayward Police said the driver of the third car had driven away prior to officers arriving. The car was later found abandoned not far from the crash site. 

Police are now investigating the hit-and-run and ask anyone with information to reach out to 510-293-7066.

This article tagged under:

Hayward
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us