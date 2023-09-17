Hit-and-run collision in Hayward leaves 1 dead

A hit-and-run involving three cars left one person dead in Hayward early Sunday morning, according to police.

It happened sometime before 12:47 a.m. on the 27000 block of Huntwood Avenue, the Hayward Police Department said.

Officers arrived to find two cars still on-site. The driver of the first car and the passenger in the second car were both uninjured, police said. The driver of the second car was unconscious and later died.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Hayward Police said the driver of the third car had driven away prior to officers arriving. The car was later found abandoned not far from the crash site.

Police are now investigating the hit-and-run and ask anyone with information to reach out to 510-293-7066.