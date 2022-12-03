Oakland

Big Rig Driver Killed in Hit-And-Run Crash on I-880 in Oakland: CHP

By NBC Bay Area staff

The CHP is investigating a fiery and deadly crash that happened on an Oakland freeway early Saturday morning.

The incident occurred at around 1 a.m. on southbound Interstate 880 near the Broadway off-ramp.

The CHP said two cars were racing down the highway, when one of them hit a big rig. While the other car drove off.

CHP officials said the big rig hit the center divider, rolled over, and caught fire. The truck driver died at the scene.

According to CHP, the person driving the car that hit the truck got picked up by another car and took off. Officers are trying to track down that driver.

