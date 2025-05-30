Authorities investigate 2 hit-and-run crashes in San Jose

Authorities in San Jose were investigating two separate hit-and-run collisions Friday morning, including one that left a pedestrian with major injuries.

One hit and run happened at about 2:45 a.m. in the area of West Virginia Street and Almaden Avenue, police said.

A driver allegedly struck two pedestrians, including one in a motorized wheelchair who was later taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police. The condition of the other pedestrian wasn't immediately known.

The driver fled the scene but was taken into custody shortly thereafter, police said.

The other hit and run happened just before 2 a.m. on southbound Highway 85 near Blossom Hill Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. One of the drivers involved in the wreck fled on foot.