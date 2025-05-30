San Jose

Authorities investigate 2 hit-and-run crashes in San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities in San Jose were investigating two separate hit-and-run collisions Friday morning, including one that left a pedestrian with major injuries.

One hit and run happened at about 2:45 a.m. in the area of West Virginia Street and Almaden Avenue, police said.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

A driver allegedly struck two pedestrians, including one in a motorized wheelchair who was later taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police. The condition of the other pedestrian wasn't immediately known.

The driver fled the scene but was taken into custody shortly thereafter, police said.

The other hit and run happened just before 2 a.m. on southbound Highway 85 near Blossom Hill Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. One of the drivers involved in the wreck fled on foot.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports Bay Area Sports Calendar WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us