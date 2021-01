A San Mateo neighborhood was left in the dark early Friday morning after a hit-and-run driver crashed into a power pole, police said.

The crash happened around 12:35 a.m. along the 200 block of S. Norfolk Street, according to police.

After crashing, the driver took off on foot and has yet to be found, police said.

PG&E crews responded to the scene to deactivate the power lines and repair the pole.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call San Mateo police.