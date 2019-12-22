Hit-and-Run in Pittsburg Knocks Out Power, Closes Roadway

North Parkside Drive in Pittsburg is expected to be closed for several hours Sunday night as police investigate a hit-and-run accident that took out a utility pole and knocked power out to about 250 customers in the area.

Pittsburg police were called about 3 p.m. Sunday to North Parkside, where the pole was damaged and a wrecked car was found. As of 5 p.m., police were still looking for a driver and determining whether there were any passengers. Police believe there was only one vehicle involved.

North Parkside Drive remained closed late Sunday afternoon between Amberhill Court and Cannery Avenue.

PG&E crews were working late Sunday afternoon to restore power to the final 14 customers who by 6 p.m. still didn't have power. Immediately after the accident, 6,758 Pittsburg customers lost power, said PG&E spokesman J.D. Guidi. All but the final 14 had power back by 4:30 p.m., Guidi said, and those last ones are expected to be restored by 8:30 p.m. Sunday, he said.