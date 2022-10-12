swatting

Police Swarm Multiple Bay Area Schools After ‘Swatting' Incidents

By NBC Bay Area staff

Police on Wednesday responded to multiple "swatting" incidents at high schools in the Bay Area.

Law enforcement officials said there have been no evidence to suggest an "active shooter" or "shooting threat" at any of the campuses.

Here's a breakdown of the incidents reported by police:

  • San Jose police said a shooting threat reported at Lincoln High School has been unfounded and likely a hoax.
  • No merit to reports of an active shooter at South San Francisco High School, police say.
  • San Mateo County Sheriff's Office increased security measures at Woodside High School as a precaution. There are no active threats and everyone is safe, according to the Sheriff's Office.
  • San Francisco Unified officials said reports of a threat made at George Washington High School turned out to be a hoax. The campus never went into lockdown and classes continued as normal.
