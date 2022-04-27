bay area weather

‘Hold Onto Your Hats, It's Going to Get Windy:' Wind Advisory Issued for East and North Bay Hills

By Bay City News

Wind gusts could reach up to 60 miles per hour late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, according to a wind advisory issued by the National Weather Service for the North Bay and the hills of the East Bay.

Via Twitter, the National Weather Service said a wind advisory will be in effect for the North Bay and East Bay hills from Wednesday 8 p.m. through Thursday 11 a.m.

"Hold onto your hats, it's going to get windy," they said.

Steady on-shore winds are expected from 15-25 mph with gusts between 45-60 mph through Thursday morning. Winds will increase through the day and be strongest near the coast and in the hills and ridges, peaking early Thursday morning.

