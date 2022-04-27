‘Hold Onto Your Hats, It's Going to Get Windy:' Wind Advisory Issued for East and North Bay Hills

Wind gusts could reach up to 60 miles per hour late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, according to a wind advisory issued by the National Weather Service for the North Bay and the hills of the East Bay.
Via Twitter, the National Weather Service said a wind advisory will be in effect for the North Bay and East Bay hills from Wednesday 8 p.m. through Thursday 11 a.m.
"Hold onto your hats, it's going to get windy," they said.
Steady on-shore winds are expected from 15-25 mph with gusts between 45-60 mph through Thursday morning. Winds will increase through the day and be strongest near the coast and in the hills and ridges, peaking early Thursday morning.
