Santa Cruz County

Holiday Lights display to kick off at Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds

The event will run every weekend until Dec. 24

By NBC Bay Area staff

Tom and Steve

Get fully immersed in the holiday spirit Friday at the fourth annual Holiday Lights display at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds.

The display will feature two million colorful lights that families can enjoy from their cars with a custom radio station.

Holiday Lights kicks off Friday and runs every Friday through Sunday night until Dec. 24. 

For more information on the event and to buy tickets, click here.

