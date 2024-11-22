Holiday marketplace uplifts small business in Redwood City

The Renaissance Entrepreneurship Center is hosting a holiday marketplace on Thursday night to help move Bay Area businesses forward.

The center is holding this year's CZI Holiday Marketplace, featuring local small businesses showcasing their unique gifts and crafts for purchase. The event is open to the public and anyone can attend.

CEO of Renaissance Entrepreneurship Center Sharon Miller said that the basis of what the center does is rooted in the holiday market's purpose.

"We help people to start and grow their own businesses and we work with people who bring tremendous passion, creativity, hard work," Miller said. "Then we help them with the training and the resources that help to fill the gaps that they might not have opportunity for."

The CZI Holiday Marketplace is happening from 4 to 8 p.m. at the CZI Community Space in Redwood City, just across from the Cinemark Century Theater in downtown on Jefferson Avenue.

At the market, you can find the perfect holiday gift for yourself or others. You can find more information on the center and the event at https://www.rencenter.org/.