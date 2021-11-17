Holiday Shipping: USPS Warns Don't Wait Until the Last Minute to Send Out Gifts

At the height of the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 holiday shipping season was a record breaker for the U.S. Postal Service, with 13 billion cards, letters and packages delivered, and this season is expected to be just as busy.

For that reason, USPS officials are warning customers to shop and ship early. Deadlines to get packages delivered before Christmas Day are Dec. 15 for standard ground shipping, Dec. 17 for first class and Dec. 18 for priority.

The week of Dec. 13 is expected to the the busiest, the postal service says.

