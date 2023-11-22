Law enforcement on high alert as millions are expected to shop this holiday weekend

The National Retail Federation expects more than 180 million people across the country to shop in-store or online this Thanksgiving holiday weekend — that's why local law enforcement are on high alert in the Bay Area.

They’re making their presence known as cities continue to deal with the issue of retail theft.

At Broadway Plaza Shopping Center in Walnut Creek, shoppers took advantage of the Black Friday sales before the holiday weekend.

And for Padis Jewelry, the increase in foot traffic is good for business.

“I did notice today was a lot busier … definitely had an increase in traffic today,” said manager Amie McNutt.

But the shopping experience is feeling different for shoppers with retail theft on the rise across the Bay Area.

This plaza has seen its fair share of incidents with an after-hours break in last month at the Louis Vuitton store and a flash-mob-style robbery taking place two years ago at the Nordstrom.

“Just hope it doesn’t happen when you’re there, that’s all you can really do,” said one shopper.

Retail theft is a growing concern across the entire Bay Area, which is why CHP is increasing its presence through the holiday weekend.