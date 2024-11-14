Haven't bought your holiday travel tickets yet? Here's when to score last-minute deals

If you're hoping to travel over the holidays and haven't booked tickets yet, you may soon have a chance to save some money.

According to travel expert Julie Loffredi, expect Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday on Dec. 3 to have some good deals.

While airfare is holding steady, travel site booking.com is planning to cut some lodging prices by as much as 50% next week. Additionally, discounts on rental cars, attractions and onboard credits for cruisers will be available.

However, experts say that you have to commit when you see a deal.

"For really anyone planning a trip, you got to have a game plan. Pick a destination, preferred travel dates, set a budget so you're not scrambling when all these great deals drop," Loffredi said. "Flexibility a big plus, too, if you're open to shifting your dates or maybe a different destination."

Travel experts are also seeing a trend in intergenerational travel, with 80% of Baby Boomers surveyed saying they are willing to pay for their kids to travel with them and 78% saying they'd be willing to pay for their grandkids.