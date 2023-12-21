Holiday travel rush in full swing at Bay Area airports

It's a busy week for airports in the Bay Area, but it's also a special one for families who are anxiously waiting to spend the holidays with their loved ones.

“We’re just grateful that he’s coming home. And he wants to come home. He wants to be with us. And there’s just a lot of exciting emotions in our home right now,” said Emma Soto, a Monterey resident who was picking up her son from San Jose Mineta International (SJC) on Thursday night.

It's the Christmas gift Emma and her husband Victor Soto were hoping for. They have their son back from college, who recently graduated -- just in time for the holidays.

At SJC, many could be seen in the baggage claim area arriving from cities like Seattle and Los Angeles. The bad weather in LA led to ground delays there -- during record breaking travel. In all, nearly 2.7 million people were expected to move through TSA checkpoints on Thursday.

At SFO, holiday lights greeted passengers, as well as busy lines Thursday.

From Dec. 15-31, 2.25 million travelers are expected to go through SFO, according to Doug Yakel, the airport's spokesperson.

That includes Sarah Wilcox and family who are travelling internationally.

“We’re traveling to Amsterdam for Christmas, and then we’re going to Paris and then we're going to spend New Year's in London,” Wilcox said.

She's going on this trip with her husband and kids. It's one that has been in the works for a year.

“We are very grateful to be together as a family. We’ve had a big year of some loss and some challenges, and we’re really trying to make the most of every minute together,” she said.

SFO is expecting Friday to be its busiest day ahead of the holidays.