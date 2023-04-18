Man Shot While Trying to Stop Theft Inside Pleasanton Home Depot

A man was shot while trying to stop a theft inside a Home Depot store in Pleasanton, police said.

The shooting was reported at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday at the business at 6000 Johnson Drive. Police said the suspects who fled the scene were eventually detained in Oakland with the help of the Oakland Police Department and Alameda County Sheriff's Office.

The victim was transported to a hospital and police did not release details on his condition.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident should call the Pleasanton Police Department at 925-931-5100.