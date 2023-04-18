Pleasanton

Man Shot While Trying to Stop Theft Inside Pleasanton Home Depot

By NBC Bay Area staff

police generic
Brandi Powell

A man was shot while trying to stop a theft inside a Home Depot store in Pleasanton, police said.

The shooting was reported at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday at the business at 6000 Johnson Drive. Police said the suspects who fled the scene were eventually detained in Oakland with the help of the Oakland Police Department and Alameda County Sheriff's Office.

The victim was transported to a hospital and police did not release details on his condition.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident should call the Pleasanton Police Department at 925-931-5100.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Antioch 5 hours ago

Protesters Demand Action, Accountability in Wake of Antioch Police Racist Texts Scandal

Fremont 1 hour ago

‘Utterly Disgusting': Authorities Address I-880 Shooting That Left Girl Dead

This article tagged under:

PleasantonOakland
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us