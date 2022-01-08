Home Surveillance Video Captures San Jose Hit-And-Run Crash

San Jose police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that was caught on a home surveillance camera.

The crash happened Thursday afternoon on Pascoe Avenue near El Rio Drive.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Witnesses told officers that the driver ran a stop sign, hitting an SUV at high speed.

Part of the incident was caught on a resident’s doorbell camera.

In the video, it showed an SUV rolling over after it collided with another car. Police the SUV driver wasn't seriously hurt.

Police said the driver sped away and is now wanted on felony hit and run charges.