San Jose

Home Surveillance Video Captures San Jose Hit-And-Run Crash

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

San Jose police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that was caught on a home surveillance camera.

The crash happened Thursday afternoon on Pascoe Avenue near El Rio Drive.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Witnesses told officers that the driver ran a stop sign, hitting an SUV at high speed.

Part of the incident was caught on a resident’s doorbell camera.

Local

San Francisco 28 mins ago

COVID-19 Causing Strain on San Francisco's 911 System: Officials

coronavirus pandemic 2 hours ago

New Protocol for COVID-19 Positive Health Workers in California

In the video, it showed an SUV rolling over after it collided with another car. Police the SUV driver wasn't seriously hurt.

Police said the driver sped away and is now wanted on felony hit and run charges.

This article tagged under:

San JosecrimeSan Jose policeHit-and-Run
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Olympics Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us