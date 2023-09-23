Homeless encampment fire sends smoke billowing onto I-280 in SF

A fire at a homeless encampment beneath Interstate Highway 280 in the Silver Terrace neighborhood sent smoke billowing onto the highway Saturday night, the San Francisco Fire Department said.

The blaze at 1 Industrial St. was declared under control about 10 p.m., according to fire department posts on X, formerly known as Twitter.

No injuries were reported, firefighters said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.