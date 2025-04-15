Homeless man on Central Coast wins $1 million on lottery scratcher

A man who had been living on the street in San Luis Obispo hit the lottery jackpot this month with a $1 million win on a Scratchers ticket, according to NBC affiliate KSBY.

The man, who declined to be identified, bought the scratch-off ticket from Sandy's Deli-Liquor in San Luis Obispo, where he was a regular customer, store manager, Wilson Samaan, told the TV station.

Samaan not only confirmed the $1 million winning ticket, but he also made sure the man would get his money by driving him to the California Lottery office in Fresno, the TV station reported.

Lottery officials told KSBY there are steps to take before the winner can cash in, and that vetting process takes a few weeks to a couple of months.

The winner told KSBY he plans to make a down payment on a home, get a car and put the rest of the money in the bank.