Police Say Explosives Lab Found at Gilroy Home Where Explosion Happened

A homemade explosives lab and multiple improvised explosive devices were found at a Gilroy home where an explosion occurred Monday, according to police.

A 53-year-old man who lives in the home along the 1700 block of Mantelli Drive was injured in the explosion. He remains in the intensive care unit at a hospital.

BREAKING: Multiple IEDs, or improvised explosive devices, found at #Gilroy home where explosion happened Monday, per @GilroyPD. A homemade explosives lab was also found. The suspect is still in the ICU.

Our previous coverage:https://t.co/3iCZX7y2xB — Ian Cull (@NBCian) October 15, 2020

Police said, so far, there is no evidence that the man has "radical political ideologies."

It's unclear why the man allegedly had the IEDs.

Further information was not immediately available.