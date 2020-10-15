Police Say Explosives Lab Found at Gilroy Home Where Explosion Happened

A homemade explosives lab and multiple improvised explosive devices were found at a Gilroy home where an explosion occurred Monday, according to police.
A 53-year-old man who lives in the home along the 1700 block of Mantelli Drive was injured in the explosion. He remains in the intensive care unit at a hospital.
Police said, so far, there is no evidence that the man has "radical political ideologies."
It's unclear why the man allegedly had the IEDs.
Further information was not immediately available.