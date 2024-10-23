Pinole

Homeowner shot while chasing suspects in Pinole neighborhood, police say

By Jodi Hernandez

A Pinole neighborhood has raised concerns after police say a homeowner was shot while chasing burglary suspects.

The incident happened early Friday morning. Police said it all started when a homeowner confronted a man he said was broke into his garage. The homeowner then jumped into his Tesla, chasing and ramming the getaway car.

“They fired off shots at our victim, and struck his car, the bullet went through the car and through both of his legs, and then, through the center console,” said Sgt. Justin Rogers with the Pinole Police Dept.

One resident ran out of his house to find the victim’s car riddled with bullets and crashed through his fence Surveillance video shows the wounded neighbor walking back home screaming

Another resident, who didn’t want to show her face, she said a crew of burglars has been targeting work trucks in the area, she shared video of some men casing a neighbor’s truck two days before the shooting. Police say that same morning the thieves also tried burglarizing the victims son’s truck.

"His son had gone out a 5 a.m. to go to work and found subject rummaging around in his work truck," Rogers said.

Police are not yet sure if it’s the same crew responsible and residents said that things have gotten out of hand.

Pinole police are urging residents never confront a burglars and instead call police.

"It seems like a lot of people doing property crime are armed. we hear about people confronting burglars or confronting. people who are breaking into cars and then end up getting shot or getting a gun pulled on them," Rogers said.

