1 Arrested Following Homicide in Fremont: Police

Fremont police are investigating a homicide that occurred near Paseo Padre Parkway and Stevenson Boulevard Thursday afternoon.

Just after 4 p.m., someone contacted police after they witnessed an altercation between two men in the area.

Police said their officers immediately responded to the area and located a man lying on the ground, suffering from severe injuries.

Officers provided emergency medical aid, but the victim died from his injuries at the scene, officials said.

Fremont police said the lone suspect was located in the area and was arrested. They added that there are no outstanding suspects and no threats to the community at this time.

This is Fremont’s first homicide in 2023.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to contact Fremont police detective Brent Butcher at 510-790-6900 or email bbutcher@fremont.gov.