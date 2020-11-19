San Francisco

Shooting at SF Hunters Point Leaves 2 Dead; Shooter At-Large: Police

By Bay City News

NBC Bay Area

Two men died in a shooting in San Francisco's Hunters Point neighborhood on Wednesday night, according to police.

The men, identified by the city medical examiner's office as Lamar Williams, 38, and Demaree Hampton, 30, both of San Francisco, died in the shooting reported at 8:52 p.m. on Bertha Lane.

No arrest has been made in connection with the case, and no shooter information or other details about the shooting were immediately available from police as of Thursday morning.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.

