Doctor-Mother Warns About Hot Playground Equipment Possibly Causing Burns

As people try to hydrate, keep cool and stay protected from the sun during the Bay Area heat wave, one mother is warning about another possible hazard for small children.

Nadia Orosz of Mountain View told NBC Bay Area her 21-month-old daughter got second-degree burns that may have come from hot playground equipment at a park in San Jose.

The girl's father decided to take her to the park earlier in the morning to avoid the heat, and the toddler still walked away with burns on her hands, Orosz said.

A hospital physician on the Peninsula, Orosz said she was sharing what happened to her child to remind other parents about the dangers of the heat wave.

"If you get a second-degree burn on your hand or something, it's just harder to take care of, it can be more painful, especially for a little kid; there's a higher chance of getting infected," she said. "I was reading last night, it is possible to get third-degree burns on playground equipment because of retained heat."

Temperatures in San Jose were expected to peak near 100 degrees Monday. Other inland areas around the region are expected to reach well into triple digits, according to weather forecasts.