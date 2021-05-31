Santa Cruz

Hot Weather Brings Crowds, Business to Santa Cruz

By Scott Budman

NBC Universal, Inc.

The unofficial start of summer kicked off with a hot day in the South Bay, which meant big crowds and big business at the beach in Santa Cruz.

The crowds were suddenly gigantic and the roads were jammed, but businesses benefitted.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

"It's clear that having visitors back – and the numbers that they're back – is good for business in Santa Cruz," Kris Reyes with the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk said. "It helps small independent family businesses. It helps large businesses."

Local

Antioch 42 mins ago

Firefighters Battle 2-Alarm Blaze in Antioch

Memorial Day 2 hours ago

Hundreds Board USS Hornet for Memorial Day Ceremony

With all of the people coming to the beach, the boardwalk has to hire a bunch of people, but they're having trouble doing so. They're offering incentives, like an incentive if you recommend someone who gets a job and as much as $2,700 in bonus pay if that employee keeps the job through the summer.

This article tagged under:

Santa CruzMemorial Daybay area weather
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us