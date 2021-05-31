Hot Weather Brings Crowds, Business to Santa Cruz

The unofficial start of summer kicked off with a hot day in the South Bay, which meant big crowds and big business at the beach in Santa Cruz.

The crowds were suddenly gigantic and the roads were jammed, but businesses benefitted.

"It's clear that having visitors back – and the numbers that they're back – is good for business in Santa Cruz," Kris Reyes with the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk said. "It helps small independent family businesses. It helps large businesses."

With all of the people coming to the beach, the boardwalk has to hire a bunch of people, but they're having trouble doing so. They're offering incentives, like an incentive if you recommend someone who gets a job and as much as $2,700 in bonus pay if that employee keeps the job through the summer.