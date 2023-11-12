Man taken into custody following hours-long police search in San Jose

Residents in San Jose's Evergreen neighborhood returned to their homes after an hours-long police search. Police took a man in custody.

Police said say they responded to a report of domestic violence and criminal threats shortly after 11 a.m. in the area of Rexwood Court.

Investigators say a woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to local hospital and police began searching for the suspect.

“They had riot gear on and were hiding behind squad cars, including that one down the street with their guns pointed,” said San Jose resident Mary Jennison.

Police also brought in an armored rescue vehicle often used during barricades.

Jennison told NBC Bay Area during the search she was not allowed to return to her home for hours.

Just before 4 p.m., police caught the suspect. Video from the scene showed officers walking the handcuffed man out to a vehicle and putting him inside it.

Residents told NBC Bay Area they had problems with the man in the past and even complained about him to his landlord.

“There’s constant parties there and belligerent behavior. Its constant,” said San Jose resident Keith Brinkley.

Residents said they are relieved no one else was hurt and they can finally return home.

Police did not release the name of the suspect or what crime he was arrested for.