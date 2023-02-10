Police Make Arrest in Deadly San Francisco House Fire and Explosion

San Francisco police announced Friday night that they made an arrest in a deadly house fire and explosion in the city's Sunset District.

San Francisco police said on social media that the 53-year-old suspect was booked for several charges, including manslaughter and two counts of child endangerment.

Great work by #SFPD Special Investigations/Arson Task Force. An arrest was just made in the explosion that occ yesterday 2/9 in the 1700 blk of 22nd Ave. 53 y/o SF Resident was booked for manslaughter, mfg drugs, & 2 cts of child endangerment. PIO is working on press release. pic.twitter.com/RekeQQDTCv — R. Vaswani 🇺🇸 (@sfvas) February 11, 2023

The incident happened Thursday morning in the 1700 block of 22nd Avenue.

Neighbors on Friday also returned home to address damage to their properties following Thursday's blast. A portion of 22nd Avenue was still blocked Friday. In addition, heavy equipment was still on scene clearing out debris and a number of cylinders, tanks and other items.

Investigators on Friday returned to the scene of a deadly house fire and explosion in San Francisco. The cause of the explosion and fire are under investigation.

San Francisco police said on Twitter that they will be releasing more details on the arrest soon.

Authorities continue investigating a deadly explosion in San Francisco’s Sunset District. Gia Vang has the latest.