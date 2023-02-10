Investigation Continues Into Deadly San Francisco House Fire and Explosion

The investigation continues into what sparked a deadly house fire and explosion in San Francisco's Sunset District.

Neighbors on Friday also returned home to address damage to their properties following Thursday's blast. A portion of 22nd Avenue was still blocked Friday. In addition, heavy equipment was still on scene clearing out debris and a number of cylinders, tanks and other items.

Investigators on Friday returned to the scene of a deadly house fire and explosion in San Francisco.

NBC Bay Area's Christie Smith has more in the video report above.