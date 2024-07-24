bay area weather

How summer heat is impacting your car

By Marianne Favro

NBC Universal, Inc.

Sizzling summer temperatures are likely taking a toll on your car.

"Things fail when they get hot," Charles Armstrong at Mobile Auto Works in San Jose said.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Armstrong said he's been busy this summer repairing and replacing parts damaged by the heat.

"You have an impact on your charger, your starter, your electrical system," he said. "Today, I'm working on an alternator. When that overheats, it fails."

He said temperatures in the 90s and above can also cause premature wear on your tires and require your car to work harder and use more gas.

But there are ways to minimize those impacts.

"You’re going to want to do maintenance sooner, oil changes and tire rotations," Armstrong said.

He said try to avoid running the air conditioner in your car at full blast.

"The air coming out of the vents will be cooler when it's on low compared to high," he said.

bay area weather Jul 22

Bay Area forecast: Excessive heat peaks with triple-digit temperatures

bay area weather 2 hours ago

Jeff's forecast: Heat fades

Extreme Weather 3 hours ago

European climate agency: Last Sunday was the hottest day on Earth in all recorded history

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

bay area weather
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us