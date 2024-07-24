How summer heat is impacting your car

Sizzling summer temperatures are likely taking a toll on your car.

"Things fail when they get hot," Charles Armstrong at Mobile Auto Works in San Jose said.

Armstrong said he's been busy this summer repairing and replacing parts damaged by the heat.

"You have an impact on your charger, your starter, your electrical system," he said. "Today, I'm working on an alternator. When that overheats, it fails."

He said temperatures in the 90s and above can also cause premature wear on your tires and require your car to work harder and use more gas.

But there are ways to minimize those impacts.

"You’re going to want to do maintenance sooner, oil changes and tire rotations," Armstrong said.

He said try to avoid running the air conditioner in your car at full blast.

"The air coming out of the vents will be cooler when it's on low compared to high," he said.