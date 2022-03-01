How to Discuss the Russia-Ukraine Crisis With Children

With the Russia-Ukraine crisis escalating each day and the 24/7 coverage on TV and in social media, children are bound to have questions about why it's happening and how the U.S. is getting involved.

Experts offered the following general tips about discussing the situation with kids:

Keep it age appropriate.

Vet their information -- for older kids, talk about credible sources; for younger kids, know where they're learning about the war.

If they're anxious, ask them specifically what's scaring them.

Empower them with ways to help, such as making a donation or attending a support rally.

Some parents weighed in about their discussions with their kids. One mother said she used her experience during the Cold War to put things in perspective.

One dad said he's answering only questions his daughter brings up and makes connections with the impact here at home, like with gas prices.