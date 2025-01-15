How to ease your children's fears surrounding the SoCal wildfires

Images of the Southern California wildfires are hard to process, especially for our children who know we live in California's fire country.

Seeing homes burned to the ground and hearing of schools that won't reopen for a while can make them feel a little less secure.

In order to help process these scenes, Dr. Jason Nagata, an associate professor of pediatrics at UCSF, said to make sure your kids know that you have a plan to keep your family safe in an emergency. If they're still feeling anxious, give them a little power.

"If kids want to take action, there are volunteer opportunities that can be done even with fundraising that can help some of the families and the kids who are affected," Nagata said.