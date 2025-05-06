The requirement for a Real ID has arrived, after nearly two decades of postponements and delays.

While it was initially said that you would not be able to fly domestically without a Real ID or other TSA-approved form of identification once the May 7 deadline hits, the head of Homeland Security said Tuesday that travelers will still be able to fly, but should be prepared for additional steps at TSA.

If you still don’t have your Real ID and are confused about how to get one, or are wondering why you even need one in the first place, here are some things to know:

What is a Real ID?

It’s a federally compliant state-issued license or identification card that the DHS says is a more secure form of identification. Besides needing a Real ID to fly domestically, you will also need one to access certain federal buildings and facilities.

Starting May 7, all U.S. travelers will be required to show a Real ID to board domestic flights or access certain federal facilities.

Why is this happening?

When the Real ID Act was signed into law in 2005, it enacted a recommendation from the 9/11 Commission that the government set security standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and IDs.

“Real ID is a coordinated effort by the federal government to improve the reliability and accuracy of driver’s licenses and identification cards,” John Essig, the Transportation Security Administration’s Security Director for airports in the New York City region said in a press release on April 3. “The improvements are intended to inhibit terrorists’ ability to evade detection by using fraudulent identification.”

The Real ID Act was supposed to begin rolling out in 2008, “but has faced repeated delays due to state implementation challenges and the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Nina Ruggiero, senior editorial director for Travel + Leisure. “The combination of varying state processes and shifting deadlines has added to the overall confusion around Real IDs and likely led some travelers to take the deadlines less seriously.”

How do I know if I already have a Real ID?

If you’ve gotten a new ID in the last few years, it could already be Real ID-compliant.

“I also hear from travelers who are confused as to whether or not they already have a Real ID,” Ruggiero said. “Some people who have recently renewed their license may already have a compliant ID and not know it,” so you may want to double-check yours before starting the process.

A Real ID-compliant driver’s license has a symbol (in most states, a star) in the top corner of the card.

If you live in Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Vermont or Washington, it’s possible you could have an “enhanced″ ID card instead, which permits you to both fly domestically and cross land and sea borders into Mexico and Canada from the U.S. It does not, however, allow you to fly into either of those countries.

Enhanced IDs will have an American flag icon, as well as the word “enhanced” at the top of the card.

If I don’t have a Real ID, how do I get one?

The requirements vary by state, so you will need to visit the website of your state’s driver’s licensing agency to find out the specific steps, including whether you’ll need to make an appointment at a DMV and what documentation you’ll need when you get there.

What happens on May 7? What if I don’t have a Real ID by then?

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Tuesday that those who still lack an identification that complies with the Real ID law “may be diverted to a different line, have an extra step.”

Noem also said that security checkpoints will be accepting passports and tribal identification when the deadline hits Wednesday in place of a Real ID.

“But people will be allowed to fly,” she said. “We will make sure it’s as seamless as possible.”

The deadline has already been pushed back so many times. Could it be delayed again?

In mid-April, a group of state senators from Kentucky asked the agency to delay implementing the new requirements yet again. They said the state has limited appointments available to people seeking the new cards and that there has been a rush to meet the May 7 deadline.

However, TSA spokesperson Dan Velez told the AP that the agency does not intend to delay the Real ID deadline again.

As of late April, 81% of travelers at TSA checkpoints were presenting acceptable identification, including a state-issued Real ID, according to DHS.