How to Take Care of Your Pets During a Heat Wave

California has been hit with an intense heat wave that is expected to bring intensely high temperatures through Thursday.

Record-breaking temperatures of up to 112 degrees have been reported in cities like Livermore and San Francisco has reached a high of 92 degrees.

Some cities have cooling centers in place to help people stay safe and fresh from the heat.

However, we cannot forget about furry companions and the dangers they are exposed to as the heat wave continues.

Here are some tips to keep your dogs safe from these intense temperatures, according to The Humane Society of the United States and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Keep them hydrated

Just as humans, pets can get dehydrated. Make sure to have fresh and clean water available for your pets at all times. Add ice if possible.

Limit exercise

Make sure to adjust the intensity and duration of exercise during hot days. You can take your pets out for a walk or a run during early morning or evening hours when the asphalt is cooler and doesn't burn your pet's paws.

Always have water available to keep your pet from dehydrating.

Be mindful of humidity

"It's important to remember that it's not just the ambient temperature, but also the humidity that can affect your pet," says Dr. Barry Kellogg, VMD, of the Humane Society Veterinary Medical Association. "Animals pant to evaporate moisture from their lungs, which takes heat away from their body. If the humidity is too high, they are unable to cool themselves and their temperature will skyrocket to dangerous levels—very quickly."

According to The Humane Society of the United States, pets with white-colored ears are more susceptible to skin cancer and short-nosed pets typically have more difficulty breathing.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals also says animals with flat faces are more susceptible to heat stroke as they cannot pant as effectively.

Don't leave your pet in the car

Even if you leave the windows down, a car can get much hotter than you think. According to the ASPCA, a car's interior can go from 85 to 120 degrees in just 30 minutes.

It is illegal in some states to leave your pet inside your vehicle and you can get fined for it or even charged for a misdemeanor.

Watch for signs of heat stroke

If not cared for properly, pets can suffer from heat stroke. Signs include heavy panting, glazed eyes, a rapid heartbeat, difficulty breather, excessive thirst, lethargy, fever, dizziness, lack of coordination, profuse salivation, vomiting, a deep red or purple tongue, seizures and unconsciousness.

What to do in case of heat stroke

The Humane Society of the United States recommends to move the pet into a shady or air-conditioned area, apply ice packs or cold towels to their head, neck and chest or run cool water over them.

Take your pet directly to a veterinarian.

Prepare for power outages and wildfires

California is unfortunately susceptible for power outages and wildfires during times fire weather season and heat waves. Make sure to plan for emergencies and create a disaster kit for your pet.

The Humane Society of the United States recommends to:

Make sure your pets are microchipped and wearing collars with up to date information to contact you

Find a trusted neighbor, friend or family member and give them a key should an emergency happen if you're not home

Make sure pets are up to date on their vaccines as some veterinarians, hotels and pet boarding places require vaccination records

Contact hotels and motels outside your immediate area to see if they accept pets should you need to go for an emergency

Make a list of boarding facilities and veterinary offices that might be able to shelter animals during disasters and emergencies

If you evacuate, take your pet

If it isn't safe for you, it isn't safe for your pets, the Humane Society of the United States says.

Emergencies are unpredictable and you have no way to know for sure how long you'll be kept out of your home and if you'll be allowed to go back.

If you’re forced to leave your home because you’ve lost electricity, take your pets with you to a pet-friendly hotel while following public health guidance, or check to see if your local emergency management office has opened pet-friendly cooling or warming centers in the area.

Make a disaster kit for pets

Make sure to have the following: