How Will All the Smoke Be Cleared Out of the Bay?

It’s not unusual to see a dark and red sun in a fire zone, but there are so many fires burning around the Bay Area, the whole region seems like a fire zone and it may be another day or so before winds blow some of it away.

According to Cal Fire, there are 28 major fires burning across the state.

"It's just quite unique, because we have so much fire on the ground that's actively burning and so it's creating lots of smoke and it's just concentrating down here in the Bay Area,” said Craig Clements from SJSU’s Wildfire Research Center.

The meteorology professor, who studies all things fire and weather, says that in the near term, only winds in the next couple days can give us some relief.

"It could be winds from the pacific, or we could have southerly winds approaching that push the smoke up north,” Clements said. “There is smoke off the coast, so as we get our sea breeze some smoke may come back in, but it won't be this dense, it won't be this thick."

He assures Friday may bring some clearer conditions.