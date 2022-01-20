How Will the Next COVID Variant Look? Experts Already Are Looking Ahead

As some health leaders believe a surge in the COVID-19 omicron variant is peaking, a new concern has surfaced: What other variants could coronavirus bring and just how contagious or severe could the infection be?

Doctors and researchers already are looking ahead when it comes to how they plan to navigate the next variant, which has been dubbed Pi.

One infectious disease expert from UC San Diego says Pi might actually be as infectious or more infectious than omicron yet deadly like delta, and looking even further, it's likely vaccines and boosters are here to stay.

Cierra Johnson has the full story in the video above.