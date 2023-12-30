Huge waves hit Bay Area coastline for another day

Large waves continued to crash into Bay Area coastline as a high surf advisory went into effect across the region Saturday.

One video, taken from San Francisco’s Fort Point Saturday, showed cars getting soaked by waves.

The National Weather Service downgraded a high surf warning for the central and northern California coastline to a high surf advisory Saturday afternoon.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Wave heights -- which had reached 26 to 30 feet on Friday -- are expected to diminish to 16 to 20 feet on west-facing beaches, forecasters said.

A high swell from the west-northwest will create hazardous beach conditions through 10 p.m., the weather service said in an advisory.

A video taken from San Francisco’s Fort Point Saturday showed cars getting soaked by waves.

A warning indicates that conditions pose a threat to life or property, and that travel will become difficult to impossible, according to the weather service.

An advisory indicates conditions pose a significant inconvenience and could threaten life or property.

The next storm is expected to bring gale force winds and very rough seas to the coastal waters on Wednesday, forecasters said.

The final day of 2023 will include some ongoing shower chances under mostly cloudy skies as an area of low pressure moves in just to our south. Rob Mayeda has the Microclimate Forecast.