Hugo Pérez weighs in on Team USA's 2026 FIFA World Cup title chances

The Bay Area is one year away from the world descending on the region for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara will host six matches – five in the group stage and one in the round of 32.

The Bay Area is no stranger to hosting big soccer matches. Stanford Stadium hosted several games during the 1994 World Cup.

Hugo Pérez, who was on the Team USA soccer team during the 1994 World Cup, remembers how special it was to play against Brazil at Stanford Stadium.

Brazil ended up winning the 1994 World Cup by defeating Italy 3-2 on penalties.

Pérez joins Max Cordaro to discuss next year's big games coming to the Bay Area and Team USA's chances at winning the World Cup title. Watch the interview in the video above.