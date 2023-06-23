Human remains found near Oakland Zoo

Human remains were found Friday afternoon near the Oakland Zoo, police said.

The incident was reported 1:15 p.m. when police were notified of the discovery in the 9700 block of Golf Links Road. Responding officers found a dead person.

Investigators from the Oakland Police Department homicide section are looking into the death.

An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the OPD Criminal Investigations Division at 510-238-3821 or the tip line at 510-238-7950.