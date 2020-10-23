Benicia

Human Remains Found Near Benicia Are Those of Mother Who Vanished in 1979

WNBC_000000015483070_1200x675_899844675816.jpg

Human remains found in the ocean off of Northern California have been identified as a mother of four who vanished in 1979, authorities announced Thursday.

DNA evidence from one of her children was used to match a femur from 45-year-old Dolores Wulff, who disappeared in the middle of the night from her home in Woodland, northwest of Sacramento, on July 31, 1979, authorities said.

Less than two months later, boaters later found a partial body, including a torso, off the coast of Benicia, authorities said. However, the remains weren't identified for decades.

Local

Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office 5 hours ago

Exclusive: New Grand Jury to Review Allegations Against Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office

Berkeley 3 hours ago

19-Year-Old Pregnant Mom Killed in Berkeley Drive-By Shooting

Wulff's husband, Carl Wulff, eventually was charged with her murder but the case was dismissed for lack of evidence. He died in 2005.

The case was reopened in July and DNA was taken from one of Wulff's children, according to the Benicia Police Department.

California’s Department of Justice notified the department on Tuesday that the DNA sample had confirmed Wulff's identity.

“This case has haunted my office and, in fact, all of Yolo County since 1979,” Yolo County Sheriff Tom Lopez said in a statement. “Countless hours were spent investigating Dolores Wullf’s disappearance. It is my hope that this provides some closure to the family who has suffered so much.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Beniciacold caseYolo CountyWoodlandhuman remains
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us