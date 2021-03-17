Humpback Whale Spotted in SF Bay Earlier Than Usual

A humpback whale was recently spotted in the Bay Area and a little earlier than expected.

Experts with the Marine Mammal Center posted on their Facebook page that the first humpback whale of the year is swimming in the San Francisco Bay.

The whale was spotted last week feeding in the Bay, and now several people have reported seeing the same whale in the area.

The Marine Mammal Center say most humpbacks start showing up in the Bay starting in April, as it's unusual to see a whale this early.

Officials said that boaters should now be on alert for more whales in the area.