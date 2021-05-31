Memorial Day

Hundreds Board USS Hornet for Memorial Day Ceremony

By Melissa Colorado

Last year, the pandemic forced most Memorial Day ceremonies to either cancel or go virtual. That wasn't the case this year as several events allowed masked and socially distanced people to attend in person.

In the East Bay, families attended a remembrance ceremony aboard the USS Hornet. Roughly 400 people, wearing masks, gathered to celebrate those who served and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

"We’re glad we’re here, and it’s a great turnout," Elaine Johnson of Vallejo said.

Those who boarded the ship gathered for a ceremony and wreath toss.

A spokesperson said the USS Hornet gets zero annual funding from the government, although it did receive a one-time PPP loan. The museum operates on the goodwill of volunteers, donations from supporters and those who pay for tours.

"Our main purpose is to teach a little bit of history," USS Hornet Docent Dale Berven said.

Berven is almost 92. He doesn’t need a cane nor a walker to get around. Teaching is the Korean War veteran’s secret.

"I need the Hornet more than the Hornet needs me," Berven said.

