Hundreds evacuated after dangerous chemicals found in East Bay shed

Hundreds of people were evacuated from their homes in San Pablo Wednesday after fire crews discovered that a shed was filled with dangerous chemicals.

Firefighters described the shed, which sits in the backyard of a house on Stanton Avenue near Giant Highway, as being piled high with boxes full of volatile chemicals.

The homeowner’s brother reported the smell of gas coming from the shed at around noon, according to Captain Chris Toler with the Contra Costa Fire Protection District, which led to fire crews going to check it out.

“They saw hundreds of boxes of hazardous materials in various forms, various containers, various boxes,” said Toler about what crews encountered once inside. “Some in good condition, some in degraded condition that they could not even identify what actually was in that container and/or box.”

They then called out two hazmat teams, along with the Walnut Creek bomb squad. A shelter-in-place was initially put into effect, which soon became a mandatory evacuation for hundreds of people in a six square block area around the shelf.

The large evacuation area is to ensure safety as hazmat teams move the chemicals from the shed to a safe location.

“The smell, the vapors, possible exposure or chemical reaction can all have catastrophic effects,” said Toler.

Toler wasn’t able to say where the homeowner was or why someone might have those chemicals in a shed. They’re described as being the kind usually found in a laboratory rather than what might typically be sold in a hardware store.

Mary Suarez was one of the people who was evacuated from the area.

“I’m nervous, really nervous because we don’t know. He was very, I don't know, quiet and mysterious,” she said.

The evacuees have been told they may not be able to return home until sometime tomorrow afternoon. On social media, Con Fire shared that they and San Pablo police would be investigating the area until at least midnight.

Suarez, though, hoped that she could get back in sooner, for just long enough to retrieve some valuable items.

“I’m waiting so I can go in and rescue my babies,” she told NBC Bay Area. When asked if she meant her dogs, she added, “Yes, my dogs! They’re my babies.”