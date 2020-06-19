Hundreds Expected at Memorial for Slain Oakland Federal Officer

Hundreds are expected Friday to attend a memorial service honoring slain Federal Protective Service Officer David Patrick Underwood, scheduled for 11 a.m. at Pinole Valley High School in Pinole.

Underwood, 53, was shot and killed May 29 as he stood guard outside the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building in Oakland during a night of Black Lives Matter protests.

Another federal officer was injured in what authorities say was a targeted shooting by Air Force Sgt. Steven Carrillo, who is reportedly part of an extremist group known as the Boogaloo Movement.

Angela Underwood-Jacobs, other Underwood family members, Homeland Security and police officials, Congressman Mike Thompson and other community leaders are expected to speak during the memorial at the Pinole Valley High School Theatre, 2900 Pinole Valley Road.

Rev. Dr. Alvin C. Bernstein of Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church of Richmond will conduct the eulogy.