Hundreds Gather in San Francisco to Show Solidarity for AAPI Community

A large crowd gathered in San Francisco Friday with a very simple message. The hate and attacks on the Asian American community will not be tolerated.

Some people said that in light of the recent anti Asian attacks, an event like this is just what they needed.

“It’s a rally to bring awareness to the different attacks that are happening to Asians Americans, elderly and women really,” said rally organizer Nikki Liv Basas.

The rally was titled “Rise Up with Asians.” The rally began with a march from Union Square to Embarcadero Plaza, where speakers from the student organizers delivered messages of hope and resiliency.

“I think it’s really important they learn how to use their voices to say this is not okay,” said Debbie Kim.

Kim brought her children. She said violence against the Asian and Pacific Islander communities isn’t new but it does seem to be getting more brazen.

“It’s terrible my parents are arriving tomorrow. They’re 74 and I’m going to keep them real close by its really scary,” Kim added.

Friday’s message wasn't limited to street attacks.

The family of Angelo Quinto spoke out as well. He died after a confrontation with Antioch police, who had been called to his home for a mental health crisis.

“There is no good reason that my brother Qui Angelo shouldn’t here speaking up against anti Asian violence today,” Bella Collins said.

The messages were varied from speaker to speaker with a common theme…“outspoken solidarity.”

“To speak up for those of our community members who aren’t able to speak up for themselves," Basas said.