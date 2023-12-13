Hundreds gather to relight menorah at Lake Merritt after vandalism

Local groups are speaking out against the destruction of a menorah at Lake Merritt in Oakland early Wednesday morning that is being investigated as a hate crime.

After the sun went down Wednesday, hundreds from all backgrounds and religions gathered at the spot and re-lit the menorah as a sign of unity.

Police were sent to the area of 12th Street and Lake Merritt Boulevard at about 1:30 a.m. after someone reported the vandalism. The menorah had been dismantled and then thrown into the lake. The base on which the menorah had been placed was also spray-painted and written on with profanity and a threat that read, "We're gonna find you, you're on f-ing alert."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The desecration comes during the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah and amid rising tensions in the United States and internationally following the Hamas invasion of Israel on Oct. 7 and Israel's subsequent and ongoing siege and invasion of the Gaza Strip, from which the Hamas attack was launched.

The Bay Area-based Jewish Community Relations Council said in a statement that the vandalism "is just the latest example of rampant antisemitism tearing apart the Bay Area."

The group said, "This is devastating to the local Jewish community, which lights Hanukkah menorahs as a public celebration of this holiday commemorating Jewish survival. There's no room for debate; this vicious act unequivocally deserves condemnation. Jews in this country should not have to live in fear."

Zahra Billoo, executive director of the San Francisco Bay Area office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, called the destruction of the Jewish symbol an act of hate.

"We are profoundly saddened and outraged by the vandalism of the Lake Merritt menorah," said Billoo in a statement released by CAIR. "Such an act is not only an attack on the Jewish community but an affront to all who stand for religious freedom."

The group Jewish Voice for Peace Bay Area released a statement Wednesday afternoon.

"This attack on our community is unacceptable," said the group. "As Jews, we feel the pain of antisemitism in our daily lives, and grieve for those harmed and killed by antisemitic violence in all corners of the globe. As Jews who support Palestinian liberation, we stand united with all progressive communities in opposition to antisemitism."

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao said the act was just an attack on the Jewish community, but the entire city and and its shared values.