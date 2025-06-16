Hundreds in San Jose protest Trump's expansion of ICE enforcement

As President Donald Trump directs ICE to expand deportations in Democratic run cities, hundreds of protesters gathered Sunday in San Jose, vowing to fight immigration enforcement.

A march with a mission in East San Jose took on new urgency after Trump announced on social media he wants ICE officers "to do all in their power to achieve the very important goal of delivering the single largest mass deportation program in history."

