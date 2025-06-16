San Jose

Hundreds in San Jose protest Trump's expansion of ICE enforcement

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

As President Donald Trump directs ICE to expand deportations in Democratic run cities, hundreds of protesters gathered Sunday in San Jose, vowing to fight immigration enforcement.

A march with a mission in East San Jose took on new urgency after Trump announced on social media he wants ICE officers "to do all in their power to achieve the very important goal of delivering the single largest mass deportation program in history."

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Marianne Favro has more in the video above, and Kris Sanchez has the latest in the video below.

As President Donald Trump directs ICE to expand deportations in Democratic run cities, hundreds of protesters gathered Sunday in San Jose, vowing to fight immigration enforcement. Kris Sanchez reports.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

San Jose
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports Bay Area Sports Calendar WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us