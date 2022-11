Police are investigating a huge sideshow that happened in Vallejo late Saturday night.

The incident happened near Columbus and Ascot parkways and it lasted for about 30 minutes before officers were able to break it up.

Vallejo police said that about 300 cars were involved in the incident.

In the video, it showed some wild and dangerous activity, cars careening out of control, inches from people crowded around to watch.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No other details have been released at this time.