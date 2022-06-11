Hundreds Protest Gun Violence at ‘March for Our Lives' Rally in SF

Protests called for an end to gun violence as "March for Our Lives" rallies happened in San Francisco and other cities nationwide Saturday.

Nine Bay Area cities participated in ‘March for Our Lives’ rallies.

Protesters in the San Francisco march said that more needs to be done to protect the youth against the threat of gun violence and they want that rallying cry heard across the nation.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have now been about 254 mass shootings in 2022 alone.

Firearms are now the leading cause of death for children in the country.

“We’re moms terrified to send our kids to school, it should be a safe place. Our grocery stores, our theaters should all be safe places,” said Stephanie LaMonaca.

But more importantly, the organizers, students and teenagers, were sending a loud message all the way to Washington D.C.

“We’re trying to show politicians if you don’t implement federal gun reform, we will vote you out and vote in someone who will implement federal gun reform to protect students in the future,” said student Cal Kinoshita.

San Francisco Kindergarten teacher Amelia Manes said that her school had an active shooter threat shortly before the tragic mass shooting in Uvalde. Since then, it’s been difficult for her not to live in fear for her students.

“It’s at the forefront of my mind every moment with my students. Their safety but also how we can advocate for change for them? Cause they deserve better,” she said.

The San Francisco Board of Education said they will use this summer to continue securing campuses and planning solutions for the district’s 49,000 students.