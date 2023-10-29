San Jose

Hundreds rally in San Jose to call for cease-fire in Gaza

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Hundreds of people took to the streets outside San Jose City Hall Sunday as they called for a cease-fire in Gaza.

The rally was called “Stand Up for Palestine.”

Several organizers put it together including Silicon Valley for Palestine, Jewish Voice for Peace South Bay and San Jose State Students for Justice In Palestine."

Demonstrators want Israel’s military action to end.

After the rally, demonstrators marched in the streets around city hall.

This article tagged under:

San JoseIsrael-Hamas War
