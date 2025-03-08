Hundreds rally to ‘Stand Up for Science' in Bay Area

Hundreds gathered on both sides of the Bay on Friday to take part in local protests linked to a national day of action.
The events dubbed "Stand Up for Science" rallies are a response to President Donald Trump's recent order calling for a freeze on nearly all federal funding for scientific research.
NBC Bay Area's Christie Smith spoke with some of those who came out to support science funding. Watch her report in the video above.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.